Did You Know Iulia Vantur Signed Her First Modelling Assignment At Age 15? Read More

Model Iulia Vantur is celebrating her 40th birthday today on July 24. Hailing from Lasi, Romania, she is speculated to be the girlfriend of superstar Salman Khan since 2011. Iulia began her career at a very young age. She has been a model, television presenter, an anchor and a singer. On the occasion of her birthday, here is a collection of a few candid facts about the Romanian beauty.

Iulia Vantur’s lesser-known facts

Iulia was just 15 when she did her first modelling assignment.

She became popular in India after being linked with Salman Khan. However, in one of her previous interview, she said that Salman is a good friend, not just to her but with everyone he meets. He is a great man with a good heart, she said.

There were speculations of her being married to producer-musician Marius Moga. However, she took to Twitter, to shun all the rumours and speculations saying that she was never married nor she is in a hurry to get married.

Iulia moved to Indian back in 2011, however she keeps visiting her parents who are based in Romania.

Back in 2016, she collaborated with Himesh Reshammiya for his album Aap Se Masuiiquii. She has lent her melodious voice in the song Every Night and Day.

In a previous interview, Iulia revealed that she took Hindi classes and would also practise Bollywood songs to pick up the proper pronunciations.

When Iulia moved to India, she had to start everything from scratch. Talking about the same, she said that having worked as a Romanian anchor, it was scary for her to start all over again. However, going back to basics was an experience worth having for her. According to the model, it is never too late to reinvent oneself.

She is now making her career in the music industry and talking about the same Iulia once said that no one from her home country would think that she can become a singer.

