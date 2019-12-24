Ivanka Das Reveals She Was Uncomfortable To Perform Intimate Scenes For 'Yeh Hai #Mandi'

Transwoman, choreographer and model Ivanka Das will be making her digital debut with the series Yeh Hai #Mandi. The show deals with the journey of a girl who is dealing with inner conflicts about her sexual orientation. Ivanka Das will be essaying the role of Kareena, who is reportedly a brothel owner. Speaking about her role, Ivanka Das stated that it was difficult for her to do intimate scenes.

Ivanka Das on performing intimate scenes in Yeh Hai #Mandi

Ivanka Das was speaking to a news daily where she was asked about the experience of being associated with the series. Ivanka stated that she thought she should be a part of the show when she was given a proper narration of it. But, when it came to performing intimate scenes, she became uncomfortable. She added furthermore that she might come across as a modern world bold woman in her personal life, but she cannot be the person who is comfortable with the scenes. She later gathered the courage and did the scenes as being an actor calls for it.

Ivanka was also asked to speak on whether she drew any inspiration from other characters previously portrayed. To this Ivanka replied saying that she did not feel like taking references from characters in other films. Ivanka believes she is bold and dominant in real life but also subtle and quiet, she has brought upon parts from her personality on to the character she is playing.

Being an actress, I have always been ...like a baby ,coz its give u immense positive energy to show ur soul .. and ur feelings comes out with ur genuine expressions.. Thank u prasun Bhattacharya

I just love u ...u r really talented boy, may god should give u all priorities and pic.twitter.com/0db8nQWwMn — Ivanka Das (@DasIvanka) November 15, 2019

