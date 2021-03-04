Jackie Shroff Creates Leprosy Awareness, Shares Throwback Video | Watch

Jackie Shroff recently took to Instagram to share a video from the past. In the video, he can be seen talking about an infectious disease, Leprosy. He spoke about Leprosy patients and created awareness about the disease. Take a look at Jackie Shroff's Leprosy awareness video below.

Jackie Shroff's Leprosy awareness video

In the video, Jackie introduces himself and states that wherever he was, it was because of his fans. The love and adulation from fans made him very happy. But, at times he wondered about the Leprosy patients. He further said that people are scared to touch or talk to them. But, the truth is that more than 80% of Leprosy cases are non-infectious. He urged his fans to join him in the campaign against Leprosy. He said, “Don’t fear Leprosy, treat it.” Take a look at some of the comments left on Jackie Shroff's video by his fans and followers.

A look into Jackie Shroff's videos

Earlier, Jackie shared a video supporting PM's Jan Andolan against COVID-19. He shared a selfie video in which he spoke about maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask compulsorily. He captioned his post by writing, “MY Mask is MY Vaccine. Social Distancing is YOURS. If I am Safe YOU are Too. I Support PM's Jan Andolan against COVID. #Unite2FightCorona”

A while ago, he shared a video speaking about adopting stray dogs. He shared a video of him feeding milk to a stray dog and said one must protect them. He adopted Fudge in 2020 while driving back from village Malvande. A cream little furry dog running across the way caught his eyes. He asked his driver to stop right away and picked him up.

He also shared a video thanking the blood donors in one of his earlier posts. He is the brand ambassador of Thalassemics India. He thanked the NGO that donated blood to the children of Thalassemics India. He urged more people to join the NGO.

More about Jackie Shroff

Besides being an actor, Jackie Shroff is a social activist and humanitarian. He has an organic farm, where he grows organic plants, trees and herbs. Over the years, he has supported many causes like HIV/AIDS awareness and the abolishment of female foeticide. He has also funded the treatment and education of many underprivileged children.

