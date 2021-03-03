Tiger Shroff Enjoys 'fam Jam' On Birthday; Sister Krishna 'misses' Dad Jackie Shroff

Tiger Shroff who celebrated his birthday on March 2 was wished by all the who’s who of the Bollywood film fraternity from Alia Bhatt to beau Disha Patani. His sister Krishna Shroff shared a picture of her family where they seem to be celebrating her brother’s birthday. The picture that was shared on her story was actually initially shared by someone else and she reshared the picture. On it, Krishna Shroff penned the words “Famjam” and she also expressed that she was 'missing' her father Jackie Shroff.

Also read: Disha Patani To Be 'Ek Villain's' Villain; Tiger Shroff Wishes Her Luck On Instagram

Krishna Shroff misses dad amidst birthday celebrations

The picture that was initially shared by the siblings’ aunt, Ana Singh, shows Tiger Shroff, Krishna Shroff, Ana Singh and their mother Ayesha Shroff. The picture shows the three ladies clutching onto Tiger Shroff and showering him with affection on the occasion of his birthday. Tiger Shroff, who is in a white sleeveless hoodie, is sitting with his arms crossed, flaunting his toned biceps, while he smiles sweetly into the camera.

Also read: Times When Krishna Shroff Showcased Her Sultry Avatar In Bikini Sets

Ayesha Shroff is in a simple pink shirt with her hair pulled back as she clutches onto her son. Krishna Shroff is seen leaning down to kiss her brother on his head with her hands around her mom and brother. Aunt Ana Singh is also clutching Tiger Shroff with shut eyes. The picture speaks volumes about the love Tiger Shroff is receiving from his family. The family portrait is left incomplete owing to the absence of Jackie Shroff.

Also read: Manish Malhotra Shares Throwback Pic To Wish Tiger Shroff' On B'day; Calls Him 'fabulous'

On his birthday, Tiger Shroff came up with a surprise for his fans by unveiling the poster for Heropanti 2. Heropanti, which was his debut film, was called “My first love” by Tiger Shroff as he said that the sequel would hit the theatres on December 3, 2021. Tiger Shroff promised “action, thrill like never before” while speaking about the film and asked his fans and followers to celebrate the film with him on its release in the theatres. The poster showed Tiger Shroff in a suit standing on top of a car with guns in both his hands pointing in either direction.

Also read: Krishna Shroff Reveals How Tiger Is As Elder Brother And Why She Is Protective Of Him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.