Jackie Shroff Reveals He Is Doing More Films Than Tiger Shroff

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff recently revealed in an interview that he is the happiest when he is working. He even added that he is doing more films than his son Tiger Shroff at the moment. Jackie Shroff has a very tight schedule at the moment and he is a part of several upcoming projects such as Bhoot Police, Jugnu, Sooryavanshi, and Om.

Jackie Shroff reveals that he is doing more films than Tiger at the moment

In an interview with SpotboyE, Jackie Shroff said that he thinks he's doing more films than The actor chuckled while saying this from the sets of Bhoot Police. Shroff is part of several upcoming movies. On being asked about his projects, he revealed that since the month of his birthday, he has been very busy. He added that he shot a film in Mathura with Pratik Gandhi and Ahmed Khan's Om with Aditya Roy Kapur. Furthermore, he said that he worked in other movies like Sooryavanshi, Jugnu, and several others.

When asked about Tiger not changing his attitude even after getting tremendous success, Jackie Shroff replied that the entire credit goes to his wife Ayesha and his mother. He added that he was nurtured with the right values while he was working all the time in the industry. Furthermore, he said that Tiger has got a good mentor to look after him.

Jackie Shroff's filmography

Jackie Shroff made his acting debut with Dev Anand's Swami Dada for which he received heavy praises. Later on, he was cast as the lead of Subhash Ghai's film Hero in 1983. He became popular after the success of Hero. He then appeared in several other films like Andar Bahaar, Jaanoo, and Yudh. His several other films like Dahleez, Sachche Ka Bol Bala became critically acclaimed but he became more popular for his works in movies like Ram Lakhan, Tridev, and Parinda for which he even received several awards. He was last seen in Baaghi 3 along with Tiger Shroff in the year 2020.

Image Credits: @tigershroff/@apnabhidu Instagram

