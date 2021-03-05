Jackie Shroff Donates Ambulance To Animal Shelter In Memory Of His Pet Dog Rocky; Watch

Many celebrities from the film industry have made a generous donation in the past for social causes such as nature preservation and animal cruelty. Veteran actor Jackie Shroff has quite recently joined the list of those celebrities, as he donated an ambulance to an animal shelter in Lonavala. The event had been organised by another actor, Ayesha Jhulka, along with her team. A video of his donation and the following speech has gone viral on social media, where he had made the donation in the memory of his late pet dog Rocky.

Jackie Shroff donates in the memory of his late pet dog Rocky

Jackie Shroff has been vocal about several social issues in the past and also advocates sincerely about nature preservation on social media. The actor has recently made a generous donation to an animal shelter, which includes an ambulance, which would be used for needy animals. He made the donation in the memory of his dog and made a heartfelt speech following the donation. He praised Ayesha for taking the initiative for the animal shelter and stated his views in his usual straightforward self. He said that he was not doing any favour by making the donation and that it was important to have love and empathy.

He further talked about the responsibility that people from his generation have to teach young children about the issues concerning nature and the environment. He emphasised the importance of planting trees and leaving a better place for the next generation. He also promised Ayesha, who was standing beside him, that he was willing to donate two more ambulances through his son Tiger Shroff if the need arises. He revealed that Tiger has a lot of passion for taking care of animals.

Towards the end of the video, he can be seen answering the various questions posed by reporters in an honest manner. The viral video received a lot of pleased reactions from the netizens, who were seen heartily praising the actor in the comments. They complimented him for being a grounded person and said that they took inspiration from his noble deed and honest opinions.

