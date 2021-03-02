Jackie Shroff Is All Hearts For Tiger Shroff As Actor Shares Rare Photo On Son's Birthday

Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff has turned a year older on Tuesday, March 2. On the special occasion of the actor’s 31st birthday, fans have bombarded social media with sweet wishes for the actor. Even his family members weren’t behind to wish the action superstar with a special gesture of their own. Father Jackie Shroff travelled down memory lane to celebrate his son’s birthday.

Jackie Shroff’s sweet birthday wish

Hero star Jackie Shroff, took to Instagram, to post an adorable childhood picture of the Heropanti actor. In the photo, father Jackie can be seen tying the shoelace of a chubby Tiger who is seated quietly on his lap. Tiger looks amazed by his father and can be seen giving a surprised expression as the camera captivated the candid photograph.

In another tiny photo, Jackie lifts Tiger as the father-son duo spend some quality time with each other. It is stunning how the duo can be seen twinning, with Jackie donning a white sweater while little Tiger is wearing a white t-shirt. Jackie was all hearts for his son and did not fail to include a heart emoticon as her Instagram caption as well. Check out the picture shared by Jackie Shroff below:

As soon as the rare photo surfaced online, fans of the actor were left mind blown. While some couldn’t help complimenting the ‘sweet’ looks of Tiger, on the other hand, birthday wishes flooded the comment section of the post. Heart and smiley emoticons also swamped Jackie’s Instagram space. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Jackie Shroff wasn’t the only one who reminisced about the childhood memories of the actor. Sister Krishna Shroff also gave an intimate look at her childhood with her ‘best friend’ and brother Tiger. In the picture shared by her, Tiger holds baby Krishna while being seated on a chair as the camera captures them. In another funny photo, a jovial little Tiger can be seen striking a hilarious pose beside Krishna who is stunned by her brother. Here’s taking a look at the childhood photographs of Tiger Shroff:

