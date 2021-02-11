Jackie Shroff's Latest IG Post Is All About Finding Happiness In Small Things; Watch

Saaho star Jackie Shroff took to Instagram to share a video of a kid who presumably belongs to an underprivileged suburban locality. The video, which can be found on Jackie Shroff's Instagram handle as well, sees the child indulging in acts of kindness and generosity. The latest addition to the list of Jackie Shroff's videos sees the actor sharing the video post with a message that would presumably make its viewers count their individual blessings. The video, which has been sourced from Jackie Shroff's Instagram handle, can be found below as well.

As of this writing, Jackie Shroff's Instagram account is followed by nearly 870,000 people, who can see all the 319 posts that the actor has shared on his Instagram handle so far. A major portion of his Instagram handle sees him sharing his thoughts regarding the situations and the concerns that he has regarding the world. In addition to that, a major portion of his Instagram accounts sees him taking a trip down memory lane with video presentations of him or pictures from his past. Some of them can be found below.

A peek into Jackie Shroff's Instagram

Jackie Shroff's movies

Ever since his debut film, which was Dev Anand's Swami Dada, the actor has gone on to star in a total of 200 movies spanning across genres, geographies and languages. The latest addition to the list of Jackie Shroff's films includes the likes of the J.P Dutta-directed Paltan and the Prabhas-starrer Saaho. In the latter, he was seen playing the character of one of the antagonists of the film.

What is Jackie Shroff up to right now?

On the work front, the veteran star is busy filming the latest addition to the list of Jackie Shroff's movies, titled Atithi Bhooto Bhava. The film in question also stars the likes of Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi and Sharmin Segal. More details regarding the same will be revealed as and when they are made available.

(Image credit: AP)

