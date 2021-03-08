Jackie Shroff Praises Ayesha Jhulka For Her 'great Initiative' For Stray Dogs

Jackie Shroff has lent his voice against animal cruelty and for nature preservation on several occasions on social media. The actor had also recently made a generous donation to an animal shelter, which happens to be an initiative by another actor, Ayesha Jhulka. The said animal shelter has been made to protect and take care of stray dogs and needy animals. Jackie Shroff has now reposted a picture from the donation event, that has been originally shared by Jhulka. The actor also sent her a message of gratitude in the caption, which was followed by praises from his fans for the donation.

Jackie Shroff praises Ayesha Jhulka’s ‘great initiative’

Jackie Shroff had headed out of town quite recently to make his contribution to the initiative launched by Ayesha Jhulka for stray dogs. In the name of his own late pet dog Rocky, Shroff had donated an ambulance to the animal shelter. A video of the ceremony had gone viral on social media which showed his donation, which was followed by a speech by him. Known for his straightforward personality, the actor had touched on several issues that invoked applause from everyone present at the occasion.

Jackie has given a shout out to Ayesha Jhulka in his latest Instagram post, which has a click from the event, as both the actors posed for the camera. He wrote in his caption, “All the good wishes to @ayesha.jhulka ji for a great initiative to protect strays”. The post was followed by reactions from his fans who posted all kinds of praises for the veteran actor in the comments section. The video that went viral on social media from the ceremony also showed the promise made by Jackie, that he was willing to donate two more ambulances through his son Tiger Shroff whenever the need would arise.

Jackie Shroff has been around the film industry for several decades now. Some of his most popular films include Rangeela, Brothers, Dhoom 3, Romeo Akbar Walter and many others. He was last seen in Baaghi 3 that released last year, which starred his son Tiger Shroff in the lead role.

