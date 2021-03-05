Jackie Shroff Reveals Why He Can't Take Care Of Animals In His Latest Speech; Watch

Jackie Shroff quite recently made a donation of an ambulance to the animal shelter, which will be used for the needy animals. The actor headed to Lonavala to make the donation to the shelter, which was spearheaded by actor Ayesha Jhulka. After the donation was formally made, Jackie was asked to make a speech and he spoke briefly about his views for taking care of animals and preserving nature. During the speech, he made a joke about how he can’t take care of animals on his own, just like he can’t take care of himself.

The video of Jackie making a donation to the animal shelter in Lonavala has gone viral on social media, and the actor can be seen making a brief speech about taking care of animals and nature and passing it on to the next generation. While he touched on many topics, he got down to praising Ayesha and her organisers for their noble work and even promised to donate two more ambulances through his son Tiger Shroff, whenever the need would arise. He also talked about how Tiger has a great interest in taking care of animals.

Calling his son ‘Tarzan’, Jackie said that Tiger enjoys taking care of animals and while Jackie himself like doing that too, he generally gives them away to his friends. The reason that he stated behind doing so is that he has a hard time taking care of them. He then made a little joke by saying that he also has a tough time taking care of himself. He also said that along with his son, his wife also has a great interest in taking care of animals.

The video of his donation and speech went viral on social media, which immediately yielded strong reactions from his fans. They praised him for making the noble donation and also shared their compliments on his speech and views. Jackie Shroff has worked in many hit films in his acting career, including Dhoom 3, Brothers, Bhagam Bhag, Hulchul, Kyon Ki and many others.

