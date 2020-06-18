Salman Khan With Jacqueline Fernandez Or Sushmita Sen: Which Pair Has Better Chemistry?

Salman Khan's career span in Bollywood is of more than three decades. During his successful career, the actor has worked with several Bollywood divas. Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushmita Sen are two leading Bollywood actors whose chemistry with Salman Khan is widely appreciated. Having said that, let's take a look at which of these actors' on-screen chemistry with Salman Khan impressed fans the most.

Salman Khan with Susmita Sen

Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen first starred together in the movie Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge. The movie released in 2002. Helmed by Pankaj Parashar, the film stars Salman Khan, Inder Kumar, Sushmita Sen and Dia Mirza in the lead roles. The movie failed to perform well at the box office despite receiving a good critical response.

Later in 2005, Sushmita Sen collaborated with Salman Khan for the movie Maine Pyaar Kyun Kia. The movie was directed by David Dhawan. It featured Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, Katrina Kaif and Sohail Khan in lead roles, with Arshad Warsi, Beena Kak, Rajpal Yadav and Isha Koppikar in supporting roles. Maine Pyar Kyun Kia was a major success at the box-office. With a collection of ₹55 crores, it became one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Salman Khan's last collaboration with Sushmita Sen was the movie Biwi No.1. The movie featured Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor, and Tabu in the lead roles. It was directed by David Dhawan. The movie performed well at the box office with a total collection of ₹49 crores approximately.

Salman Khan with Jacqueline Fernandez

Salman Khan first featured alongside Jacqueline Fernandez in the movie Kick. It released in 2008. It was produced and directed by Sajid Nadiadwala under his Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. It is an official remake of the 2009 Telugu film of the same name. With a collection of ₹283 crores, it became one of the biggest hits of the year. It also broke many records.

Race 3 was the second collaboration between Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is directed by Remo D'Souza and produced under Tips Films and Salman Khan Films. The film features Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala.

It is the third installment of Race film series which started with Race in 2008 and Race 2 in 2013. Race 3 received negative reviews from critics. However, the film became Salman Khan's 4th highest opening day grosser after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. Race 3 was a commercial success at the box office with a total collection of ₹212 crores.

