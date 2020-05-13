Jacqueline Fernandez And Varun Dhawan Starrer 'Dishoom' Foot-tapping Songs

Dishoom was a cop film which was filled with thrilling action sequences, comedy scenes and some bromance moments. The movie featured John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez alongside Akshaye Khanna. Jacqueline played the character of a pickpocketer in the film who ends up stealing Viraj's phone. Take a look at some of the best songs from Dishoom which is directed by Rohit Dhawan.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Dishoom jukebox

Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Dishoom saw a bromance angle between Varun Dhawan and John Abraham, where John Abraham played the role of a tough cop while Varun Dhawan played the role of an innocent and naive cop. Even Akshaye Khanna was the highlight of the film as the main antagonist, returning to films after a gap of 4 years. The song Toh Dishoom is the anthem of the movie with bang-on lyrics which are crooned by rapper Raftaar and singer Shahid Mallya.

Sau Tarah Ke

The song Sau Tarah Ke is undeniably the most famous song from this cop movie. The song shows hidden chemistry between the lead actors. The music of the song was given by Pritam. The main hook line was made by Ashish Pandit while singers Jonita Gandhi & Amit Mishra gave their melodious voice to this popular dance number.

Jaaneman Aah

Jaaneman Aah features Varun Dhawan grooving to the tunes. The song, however, plays at the end of the film showing that Varun has finally found his bride in Parineeti Chopra. The song is like a fun banter between two prospective mates which makes the dance number even more fun. The song is crooned in the melodious voice of Antara Mitra and Aman Trikha.

Ishqa

The song Ishqa is sung by Abhijeet Sawant and Antara Mitra. The song serves as an introduction song to Jacqueline's character as she plays the role of a pickpocketer in the film. The song shows the various ways and methods that Jacqueline uses to day life to steal things.

Promo Image courtesy: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

