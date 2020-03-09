Jacqueline Fernandez And Asim Riaz's 'Mere Angne Mein' Music Video Released; Watch

Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz's song Mere Angne Mein was recently released on YouTube. The song was teased by the makers for a very long time and its music video has been released a day prior to the Holi festival. The peppy dance track video features Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz in lead with singer Neha Kakkar voicing it. Check out the video below-

Mere Angne Mein feat. Jacqueline Fernandez & Asim Riaz

The mesmerizing music video features Jacqueline Fernandez in the avatar of a queen. The video also features a theme of time travel and Asim Riaz as showcased as a time traveller who finds his way to 1435 A.D. The original song by the same name has been retuned by composer Tanishk Bagchi.

Besides this, the music video has been directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao with choreographed by Shabina Khan.

Both Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz had kept their fans excited about the song for a while now. The actors took to their respective social media accounts and shared photos from the sets of Mere Angne Mein with each other which reportedly loved by fans. Check out their posts below:

