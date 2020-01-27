Jacqueline Fernandez's Most Stunning Beach Outfits You Must Check Out

Jacqueline Fernandez has started shooting for her upcoming Bollywood movie with John Abraham, Attack. Fernandez started as a TV reporter and is today one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. Her debut film was Aladin in which she was paired opposite Ritesh Deshmukh. She is known for her dancing skills and her dance numbers are always a hit with the audience. Further on, she went on to star in film s like Housefull 2, Race 2, Kick, Housefull 3, Judwaa 2 and many more. Apart from being a talented actress and fitness freak, Fernandez is also a style diva. Listed below are some of her stunning beach outfits.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram: Best Beach outfits

