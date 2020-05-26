Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Housefull 3': Here Are Some Mistakes That You May Have Missed Out

The Housefull franchise is one of the most successful film franchises in Bollywood. Along with Baaghi, Golmaal, and Krish franchises, it is one of the most iconic franchises in Hindi cinema. Housefull 4 went on to be a box office hit back in Diwali 2019. Its predecessor was also a massive commercial success. With all that said now, read on to know more about the mistakes in Housefull 3:

Housefull 3 filming mistakes

In the opening scene of the film, viewers can see a clock tower, which states that it is 6.40 pm and the sun is about to go down. But when the trio goes to the Jewellery event, the CCTV footages show that it is indeed around 12 pm. Also, the event has featured a lot of precious jewellery but there are only three guards to protect it. There are a total of six cameras but still, no one notices that the thieves have entered the place wearing masks. One of the thieves go on an puts a small photo in front of the camera, which covers the whole place. This is not possible due to the size of the photograph.

In the scene where Batuk Patel is throwing a party, fans can see that there is a table on his right side but then all of the sudden viewers get to see a wide-angle over the top scene, and the table is missing in it. In the scene where Riteish Deshmukh has lost the car race, he comes near the podium with empty hands, and in the next scene, viewers can see that he is holding the car's keys. In the football match scene, Akshay Kumar overtakes another football player but when the camera angle changes, the player gets disappeared from the ground and is nowhere to be found.

In one of the scenes, the trio is having a talk, and viewers can see a laptop. In the next shot, the laptop faces the trio and it also records their conversation. There are several such mistakes in the film where the positioning of the objects and their placement keeps on changing. These mistakes led to hilarious moments in the film.

