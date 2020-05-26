Jacqueline Fernandez's Love For Automobiles Is Evident In THESE Pictures

Model-turned-actor Jacqueline Fernandez began her Bollywood career back in the year 2009 in Sujoy Ghosh’s Aladin. From performing stunts to delivering comic punchline on point, the diva has done it all. Over the years, Jacqueline Fernandez has garnered a humungous fan base who are updated about her whereabouts through social media. Speaking of which, by looking at her Instagram feed, fans have discovered several hobbies of the diva be it painting, reading or horse riding. Apart from this, the diva also has a keen interest in cars and she loves to pose around them. Check out here:

Dream Car

Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline Fernandez revealed about her dream car as she posed with it. Donning an impeccable red gown, the diva can be seen seated on the car. The off-shoulder gown is paired with minimalistic accessory to keep her look simple yet elegant. Wavy hair left open with bold lips completes this rosy look of the Kick actor. Jacqueline disclosed that her dream car is Porsche.

Red Love

In the picture shared by Jacqueline Fernandez, she can be seen wearing a red jacket which is worn over a white top. It is paired with red jogger pants. Her look is accessorised with white sneakers, a black statement purse and a gold chain. Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen posing leaning on a red car which matched the theme of her outfit.

Construction vehicle

Jacqueline Fernandez posed on a construction truck for Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar shoot. The actor looks gorgeous as she sits on the wheel of the vehicle. Jacqueline opted for a plain white t-shirt which is paired with blue denim shorts. The actor has accessorised her look with brown thigh-high boots. Wavy hair left open completes this look of Jacqueline Fernandez.

Few other pictures of Jacqueline Fernandez with vehicles

What is next in store for Jacqueline Fernandez

On the work front, Jaqueline Fernandez was last seen in Netflix’s Mrs Serial Killer. The actor will next join hands with Lakshya Raj Anand for Attack. Along with her, the action-thriller movie will also feature John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. The movie is theatrically scheduled to release during the Independence weekend, however, it can be pushed forward due to coronavirus scare.

