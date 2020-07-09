Jagdeep's Death: A List Of Movies That Featured The Popular Actor-comedian

Veteran actor Jagdeep recently passed away at the age of 81. He was very famous for playing Soorma Bhopali in the film Sholay. In his illustrious Bollywood career, the actor was seen in more than 400 movies playing many supporting roles. In memory of the late actor, take a look at a few movies in which the actor was seen:

Sholay (1975)

Sholay is a cult classic movie that starred Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan in the main roles. The movie was about two outlaws called Veeru and Jai and their adventures. Jagdeep played the role of Soorma Bhopali in the movie.

Purana Mandir (1984)

Purana Mandir is another cult classic. Jagdeep was seen playing the role of Machchar in the film. The plot of the movie revolved around a monster-demon that haunts the protagonist.

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Andaz Apna Apna starred Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in pivotal roles. The movie is yet another cult classic and is very popular even now. Jagdeep played the role of Salman Khan's dad in the film.

Hasina Aur Nagina (1996)

Hasina Aur Nagina starred actors like Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Jagdeep, Kiran Kumar and Ekta Sohini. Jagdeep played the role of Paplu in the film.

China Gate (1998)

China Gate is another memorable movie that featured an ensemble cast including Om Puri, Amrish Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, Tinu Anand, to name a few. The movie had Jagdeep playing the role of Subedar Ramaiyah and was famous for its song Chhamma Chhamma.

Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye (2000)

Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye featured Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji in the main roles. Jagdeep had a cameo appearance and he played the role of a drunkard at a bar.

Journey Bombay To Goa (2007)

Journey Bombay To Goa featured many stand-up comedians like Sunil Pal, Ehsaan Qureshi, along with actors like Tinu Anand, Vijay Raaz, to name a few. Jagdeep played the role of Latif Khekada in the movie.

Life Partner (2009)

Life Partner released in the year 2009 and starred Govinda, Tusshar Kapoor and Fardeen Khan, to name a few. The movie was a hit and also received many positive reviews. Jagdeep played the role of a police constable in the film.

Gali Gali Chor Hai (2012)

Gali Gali Chor Hai was Jagdeep's last movie. It starred Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran and Mugdha Godse. Jagdeep played the role of Munshiji in the movie.

