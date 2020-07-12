'Jai Jawan, Jai Kissan': Salman Khan Enjoys A Trip To The Fields Near His Panvel Farmhouse

It’s been over close to four months that Salman Khan has been at his farmhouse in Panvel, near Mumbai and it seems he is really enjoying life away from the city. Be it his videos with his horses or his music videos, the actor’s moments from the farmhouse have been creating a buzz on social media. The Dabangg star recently stepped out on the fields near his farmhouse and was extremely delighted.

Salman’s bodyguard Shera had recently shared a video where he was following his ‘Maalik (boss) and ‘Legend’ as the group stepped into the fields. The actor seemed to have found some yield that left him excited during the trip. The 55-yer-old shared a candid snap on social media, where he is seen all smiles after plucking what seemed like shoots.

In the caption, he used 'Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan', the slogan used by former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shashtri to boost the morale of the soldiers and farmers. He also used another quote, ‘Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale ka naam’, which loosely translates to ‘every grain has its rightful owner’, a term to indicate that some things are meant to happen irrespective of the situations around it.

Meanwhile, Salman and his sisters, nephews, and nieces are all still staying at the farmhouse in Panvel. Actors like Jacqueline Fernandez, Waluscha De Sousa and Iulia Vantur were also present with him, but Jacqueline has reportedly returned to Mumbai and was snapped by the paparazzi.

Salman made headlines for his strong messages for the lockdown violators, and his help for the needy during the lockdown. He also launched his own brand of sanitisers and three music videos during this phase.

