Janhvi Kapoor's Birthday Wish For BFF Orhan Awatramani Is Too Cute To Miss; See Pics Here

During the lockdown, a lot of celebrities have been celebrating their friends’ birthdays by wising them on social media. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media and wished one of her friends Orhan Awatramani on his birthday. The Dhadak actor shared an adorable picture with to wish Orhan Awatramani on his special day. Here is a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram wish for Orhan Awatramani’s birthday.

Also Read | Angad Bedi Has Special Message For Reel-life Sister Janhvi Kapoor On Raksha Bandhan

Janhvi Kapoor’s post on Orhan Awatramani’s birthday

Janhvi took to her Instagram stories to wish on Orhan Awatramani’s birthday. She posted a throwback picture with Orhan Awatramani when the duo was splashing around in a fountain at Washington Square Park. In the picture shared by the actor, she is wearing an iridescent crop jacket and black shorts as the duo is having fun at the fountain.

On the other hand, her friend Orhan Awatramani is wearing a casual Black t-shirt and ripped denim shorts. The duo is all smiling as they enjoy their fun time in the fountain. Janhvi Kapoor posted a Gif’s along with the picture to wish Orhan and also tagged him in the story. Here is a look at Janhvi's Instagram wish for Orhan's birthday.

Also Read | Will Ranbir & Janhvi Be Ideal Couple If Bollywood Is To Bring Back The Charm Of 'Chandni'?

Who is Orhan Awatramani?

Reportedly, Orhan Awatramani is seen with several Bollywood A-listers. As per reports, he was Sara Ali Khan’s classmate during her graduation at Columbia University. He is friends with several Bollywood actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, the Kapoor sisters, etc. His Instagram bio mentions him as an ‘Activist’.

Also Read | 'Gunjan Saxena' Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor Aces The Kargil Girl Act In This Gripping Story

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Announces 'Gunjan Saxena' Trailer, Says It's ‘the Most Special Experience'

On the work front

Janhvi is currently gearing up for the release of her next movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The biographical movie is based on the life of the first Indian female Air Force pilot in combat Gunjan Saxena. The Indian Air Force pilot will be played by Janhvi Kapoor.

The movie features several talented actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ayesha Raza & Manav Vij among others in key roles. The movie was expected to have a theatrical release but due to the lockdown and the pandemic in India, the movie will be having a digital premiere. The movie helmed by Sharan Sharma will be releasing on Netflix on August 12, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.