Janhvi Kapoor And Rajkummar's 'Kiston Review: Roohi's "kifyati" Love Track Strikes A Chord

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Roohi is all set to theatres very soon. Ahead of the film’s release a new song titled Kiston has been released. A few days ago, the Roohi team released its first track titled Panghat, that featured Varun Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao. So now that Roohi’s song Kiston is out, here is a detailed review of it.

Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma are starring in a brand-new horror-comedy titled Roohi. The film has been helmed by the Stree makers and has Rajkummar essaying the lead role once again. A new song titled Kiston has been released today, February 26, 2021. Kiston explores a romantic angle between Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's characters.

Roohi revolves around two men Bhawra and Kattannni (Rajkummar and Varun) who kidnap a girl named Roohi (Janhvi). But then a spirit named Afza makes Roohi’s body her new home. As Rajkummar and Varun’s characters try to get Afza out of Roohi’s body, Bhawra starts falling for Roohi. Kiston seems like a love letter sung from Bhawra’s perspective as he develops feelings for our leading lady.

Roohi’s song Kiston perfectly depicts this emotion. The visuals of the love track further compliment the lyrics of the song. But Jubin Nautiyal’s voice emerges as the hero. His soothing voice provides a touch of innocence to this complicated and spooky one-sided love story. Sachin – Jigar are the music directors of the film and Amitabh Bhattacharya is the lyricist. Moreover, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's chemistry is also quite visible in the Kiston music video. Rajkummar in his Instagram post has described Kiston as a song about "swadeshi & kifayti kinda pyaar".

As mentioned earlier, Kiston is the second song from Roohi. Roohi’s first song was Panghat. Panghat was an upbeat track. In the Panghat music video, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen in a dual avatar. As Roohi she stunned in red, but as Afza she brought a dark charm with her black ensemble. The song shares quite a similar vibe to the track Milegi Milegi from Stree. Since Roohi has been made by the Stree team, it can be considered as more than a coincidence.

