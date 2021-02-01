Janhvi Kapoor Returns To Mumbai As Farmers Disrupt Shooting Of Film In Punjab

Actress Janhvi Kapoor who was shooting for the next film Good Luck Jerry returned to Mumbai on January 30 as the shooting was stalled by farmers in Patiala, Punjab. Owing to the ongoing protest by the farmers over the farm laws, this is the third time that the shooting of the film has been halted since the time it began on the floor in Punjab. According to PTI, farmers demanded a statement from the actress in support of their protest against the three agrarian reform laws.

Earlier, the shooting of the film was disrupted by the protesters in Fatehgarh Sahib district. The shooting was taking place near the Punjab Bagh area in Patiala on January 30 after which it came to a sudden halt. Protesting farmers insisted that actor Janhvi Kapoor should make a statement in support of farmers who are agitating against the new farm laws. According to PTI, one of the farmers said, "We had earlier told them that they would not allow shooting of the film here. But they still held a shooting. We stopped it again today". Adding, he further said, “We have no grudge against any person. If she (actor) gives a statement in support of farmers only once, we will allow the shooting.”

According to a police official, the shooting came to a standstill for a short period and it eventually got resumed later. On January 23, a group of farmers had earlier halted shooting in Patiala. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh have been camping at Delhi's borders for several weeks, demanding the repeal of the farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for crops. Earlier, the actress shared a video where she can be seen playing cricket on the sets of the film with the crew members. The Dhadak star posted a video on her Instagram stories where she was seen facing numerous deliveries from the crew. Dressed in a salwar kameez and a jacket over it, she was seen jumping with joy after hitting one of the shots.

Janhvi had announced on January 11 that she was doing the movie with a candid photograph of hers in a salwar kameez. The movie is being helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. The movie also features Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh.

(Image credit: Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram)

