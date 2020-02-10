Janhvi Kapoor Looks Effortlessly Chic In THIS Chikankari Kurta

It looks like Bollywood's new-age stars absolutely love the elegance of ethnic wear. Every now and then, Bollywood divas are seen wearing graceful kurtas to set style goals. Be it a classic embroidered kurta or a rich and colourful silk creation, when it comes to off-duty ensembles, turning to kurtas is a trend followed by many actors. One such celebrity who never fails to impress us with her easy ethnic style is Jahnvi Kapoor. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor was seen looking effortlessly chic in a pretty Chikankari Kurta. Read all about it here-

Janhvi Kapoor looks effortlessly chic in this Chikankari Kurtas

On Thursday, February 06, 2020, Janhnvi Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai at the unveiling of the Surinder Kapoor Chowk. It is an intersection in Chembur, that has now been named after her grandfather. Janhvi was present at the event with her family members including Anil Kapoor, Bony Kapoor, Sonam and Arjun Kapoor.

The Ghost Stories actor donned a beautiful Chikankari kurta-set that stole everyone's attention. The soothing sky-blue colour was absolutely apt for a daytime event. The kurta was full sleeves with delicate floral embroidered patterns. She teamed it up with ivory straight pants and chic silver jhumkas. To complement the entire look, Janhnvi went for minimal makeup and sported wavy hair. Janhvi ditched regular juttis and opted for transparent footwear with golden heels.

This is not the first time when Janhvi Kapoor showed major love for chikankari. She has worn a bunch of light-hued embroidered kurtas on multiple occasions, from work calls to airport looks. Chikankari kurtas and salwar suits particularly seem to be her favourite. After all, this traditional wear from Lucknow never fails to make an impression.

