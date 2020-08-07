Janhvi Kapoor Says She Is Ready To Go An Extra Mile To Prove Herself; Read More

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June 2020, many industry insiders have been talking about nepotism and even Janhvi Kapoor has been at the receiving end of it. In a recent interview with PTI, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about how she needs to prove her mettle for acceptance from the audience.

Janhvi Kapoor talks about acceptance in the industry

In the interview, Janhvi Kapoor revealed that she is all set to put in the necessary hard work without being pulled down by social media and several debates in the industry. While talking about the same, Kapoor added, "You can either get bogged down by it or try to see the silver lining even though it might be hard. What I have understood from this situation is that people won’t accept me unless I am extraordinary. Which is great because they should not settle for anything less than that".

Even when the trailer of Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was released, it was met with several criticisms along with the praises. Janhvi Kapoor added that in such a situation, it is important to take account of people’s feelings. She further added that with every film, she only wants to deliver her best performance and also at the same time, give the people back the love that they gave to her parents.

Continuing on the same Janhvi Kapoor also said, "It’s true that I have got this chance easily so if I have to do something extra to prove myself, I ready to do that. Earning people’s love means a lot to me because whatever I am, I am because they gave so much love to my parents. I need to give something back. To do that through something I love is the best possible way".

Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is directed by Sharan Sharma and is inspired by the real-life events of India’s first female pilot in combat by the same name. The film was originally scheduled for a big-screen release but has now moved to a digital medium and will premiere on Netflix on August 12, 2020. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Manav Vij, and Vineet Kumar Singh in pivotal roles.

In addition to this, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in Dostana 2. The film is a sequel to the 2008 hit romcom Dostana. The movie also stars Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, and MTV actor Lakshya in lead roles. Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in Hardik Mehta’s Roohi Afzana alongside Rajkummar Rao.

