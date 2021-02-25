Janhvi Kapoor's Neon Asymmetrical Dress Is Worth Rs. 2.74 Lakhs; Check Out

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor often makes style statements with her eyecatching outfits. Jhanvi recently shared a few pictures of her outfit she wore at her film Roohi's promotional event. Did you know Janhvi Kapoor's outfit is designed by Alex Perry and is extremely expensive? Read on to know more details about Janhvi Kapoor's outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor's neon dress is worth 2.74 lakhs

Gunjan Saxena actor Janhvi Kapoor is all set to promote her upcoming film, Roohi. The actor recently shared a picture of her neon strappy asymmetrical dress. It is a neon green dress with side pleats and has a flare at the back. It also has a sweetheart neckline and hugs her figure at the waist. The neon green number is designed by designer Alex Perry and costs almost Rs. 2.74 lakh. She gave some candid poses while she flaunted her stunning dress. Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram post showcasing her neon dress.

Reactions to Janhvi Kapoor's dress

Several fans of Janhvi Kapoor commented on her dress with heart and fire emojis. They commented that the dress is stunning and they went all gaga over it. They also mentioned that she is also looking gorgeous in the neon dress. Take a look at some of the comments on Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram.

Image source: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

About Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi

Roohi is a comedy horror film that features Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. In Roohi's trailer, Janhvi is seen playing the role of Roohi while Rajkummar and Varun portray Bhawra and Kattani respectively. The film also features actor Pankaj Tripathi who was seen with Janhvi as her father in Gunjan Saxena. The makers recently released Roohi's trailer and their first song Panghat. The film is said to release on March 11, 2021. Take a look at Roohi's trailer here.

A sneak peek into Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

The actor recently shared a few stills from her film Roohi. She shared 2 pictures dressed in a red lehenga while in the other 2 pictures, she wore a stunning black gown. She asked her fans, "Roohi ya Afza? Aapki pasand kaun hain?" She also shared a few behind the scene pictures from her recent film shoot. She also shared a video of herself riding an autorickshaw. The pictures also featured Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor.

