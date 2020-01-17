Janhvi Kapoor's Sporty Look In Black Blazer Mini Dress Will Leave You Smitten

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to entertain her audience in the new year with several upcoming movies. Her upcoming movies include Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi Afza, among other projects. The actor is also gearing up for the Netflix Original series, Ghost Stories. Apart from her acting and movies, the actor is well known for her style statement and trendy looks. Keeping it sporty this time, Janhvi donned a black mini dress and looked absolutely stunning.

Janhvi Kapoor wore a black blazer dress for a photoshoot. Her dress had big textured print and wide pockets that gave the outfit a sporty look. The actor paired a wide waist belt that cinched her waist and gave her a chic look. She completed her look with chunky sneakers that enhanced her look even more. For her eye makeup, she kept it simple with mascara lashed eyes, well-brushed eyebrows and nude-toned lips. The rest of her look was kept simple with well-brushed waves.

Upcoming movies of Janhvi Kapoor

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is slated to release on March 13, 2020. Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of films lined up for the upcoming year. She will feature in a horror anthology film Ghost Stories, in director Zoya Akhtar's segment, which will be released on the digital platform on January 1, 2020. The Dhadak actor will also be seen in Hardik Mehta's horror-comedy Roohi Afza along with Stree actor Rajkummar Rao. The film is currently in the post-production phase and is scheduled to hit the silver screens on April 17, 2020. Janhvi Kapoor is currently filming for Colin D'Cunha's Dostana 2 along with Luka Chhupi actor Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya.

Image Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

