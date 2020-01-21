Janhvi Kapoor Reveals How To Look Like Her On Google Answers

Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut with the 2018 romance film Dhadak, which was a remake of a Marathi film titled Sairat. For her debut film, she went on to garner an award in the category of the best female debut. The actor has managed to garner a huge fan base with just one film and has already signed three films that include a biopic titled Gunjan Saxena, Roohi Afzana, and Takht. Fans adore her for her work and her style statement. According to fans, her acting skills and mannerisms are similar to her mother Sridevi. Recently, the actor was seen answering some questions raised by the fans through Google answers. Read on to know more about what the actor had to say.

READ | Shabana Azmi Accident Update: Raj Thackeray Visits The Actress In Hospital; Watch Video

Janhvi Kapoor reveals how anyone can look like her

READ | SAG Awards: Peter Dinklage Thanks 'GoT' Cast For 'putting Up With Each Other For 9 Years'

Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen answering the most asked questions about her by the fans on Google. She was asked how someone can look like her. To which the actor said that she believes that everyone should just focus on looking like themselves, instead of copying anyone else. She also went on to say that she takes care of her skin by applying strawberries and malai on her face, so the fans can try the same to get good results. The video of the same is being adored by the fans.

READ | Jennifer Aniston & 'The Morning Show' Team Slam Critics After The Show's Critical Backlash

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, RoohiAfza, and Dostana 2, which are currently in the filming phase. All three mentioned movies are set to release in the year 2020. Gunjan Saxena is set to release on March 13, 2020, and is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, an Indian Air Force Pilot. The film features Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in the lead roles.

READ | 'Shikara' Screening With 200 Jammu Refugees Garners Overwhelming Response



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.