Janhvi Kapoor Shares The News Of 'Nadiyon Paar' Becoming The No. 1 YouTube Trend

Janhvi Kapoor has been actively promoting her upcoming film Roohi, which is slated to release in just a few days. The makers have dropped out another song from the film, which is also being promoted by the star cast. The latest song from the film that has been released for the entertainment of audience is Nadiyon Paar. Just in a short while of being released, the song has become the top trend on Youtube and Janhvi has made sure to acknowledge its success in her latest Instagram post.

Roohi song Nadiyon Paar claims no 1 spot on YouTube’s top trends

As the film heads for its release soon, the makers and star cast of Roohi are leaving no stone unturned to promote it and its songs to the best of their ability. Nadiyon Paar is one of its most recently released songs, which features a dance number from Janhvi Kapoor. In a piece of positive news for the makers, the song has already become the trending videos on Youtube. Janhvi Kapoor has shared the news in her latest Instagram post, along with a short clip from the song. The caption on the video reads, “Trending at #1”.

The actor acknowledged the news in the caption, which got her fans reacting in the comments in no time. They praised the song and expressed their excitement for the film. Janhvi had previously promoted another song in the film as well, titled Panghat. The makers even devised the ‘Panghat Challenge” trend on social media in order to promote the song even more. Both these songs have received a significant response from the fans which has got people talking about this movie.

Apart from Janhvi Kapoor herself, the cast of Roohi also includes experienced actors Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma who will be seen paired opposite her. Ace actor Pankaj Tripathi will also be playing a prominent role in this film. Janhvi also has a few other upcoming film projects, including Dostana 2, which is still under production. She was last seen in the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

