Janhvi Kapoor's Week On Social Media Includes A Note By Late Sridevi; Have A Look

Janhvi Kapoor makes sure to keep her fans updated about what she is up to by posting regularly on social media. The actor has shared quite a few memorable posts this week on her Instagram. With her film Roohi heading for a release in the coming weeks, the actor has been actively promoting the film and its songs. She also shared an unseen note penned by her late mother Sridevi a few days back on Instagram. Following are some of the highlights shared by Janhvi in the past week.

Janhvi Kapoor’s weekly highlights

As excitement grows for Janhvi Kapoor’s Roohi, which releases in a couple of weeks, the actor has shared a poster and a few videos from one of the songs from the film titled Panghat. One of the posts shows a short clip from the song, which shows her shaking a leg alongside her co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She also started a trend to promote the song called ‘#PanghatChallenge’. Another post from Janhvi shows a few clicks of herself and her stylish outfit from the first day of promotions for Roohi.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor's Neon Asymmetrical Dress Is Worth Rs. 2.74 Lakhs; Check Out

One of the major highlights of this week on Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram came when she posted a very rare and unseen note that her late mother and veteran actor Sridevi had written for her. The note from her reads, “I love you my labbu you are the best baby in the world”. Janhvi simply wrote in the caption of the post, “Miss you”. The post received heartfelt comments from many of the major names in the film industry, along with the fans of the veteran actor. Just a day back, she had announced that another song from Roohi titled Kiston would be released.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor And Rajkummar's 'Kiston Review: Roohi's "kifyati" Love Track Strikes A Chord

Earlier in the day, Janhvi shared a glimpse from the song while announcing that the song has been released. She also made sure to send a reminder in the post about the release date of Roohi. Apart from Roohi, Dostana 2 is another major upcoming film starring Janhvi Kapoor. The actor was last seen in the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor's New 'Panghat' Song From 'Roohi' Coming Out On Monday!

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Asks Fans About Their 'Pasand' Between Roohi & Afza Post 'Panghat's' Release

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.