Janhvi Kapoor Takes 'Mood 2020 Challenge' While Crossing Fingers For September; Watch

On Sunday, August 9, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor joined the bandwagon and took the mood 2020 challenge. Janhvi shared a video post, which was a collage of nine videos featuring her. She used boomerang videos from various events and her films to reveal her different moods for the nine months of 2020.

Giving a twist to the challenge, Kapoor kept two happy videos for August and September as she is gearing up for her upcoming flick Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Instagramming the video, she wrote a short caption, which read, "about September" along with a pair of fingers-crossed emoticons. She also added a few other emoticons, such as a flower, a leaf, and the sun. Scroll down to take a look.

Janhvi Kapoor takes Mood 2020 calendar challenge

Talking about the video post, it managed to garner more than 578 views within a few hours (and is still counting). On the other side, many from her 8.7M Instagram followers flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons. A follower of Janhvi wrote, "Yes September is gonna be awesome" while another asserted, "Cute myriad of collage".

Talking about the mood 2020 challenge, it all started when the American actor Reese Witherspoon introduced it through her Instagram. The mood 2020 challenge took the internet by storm. Inspired by her, many Bollywood celebrities, such as Kajol, Priyanka Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, and Aparshakti Khurrana, among many others, took the challenge.

A peek into Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Interestingly, most of the recent posts of the Dhadak actor are about her upcoming flick, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. On Sunday morning, August 9, she shared a new still from the film, which featured her along with her on-screen father Pankaj Tripathi. They were seen going for jogging in the picture. To caption the still, she wrote a dialogue from her upcomer, which is about hard work and fate.

Janhvi Kapoor's projects

Apart from Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, the 23-year-old actor has numerous films lined up including, Hardik Mehta's Roohi Afza with Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht, and Colin D'Cuna's Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan. Reports have it that the Ghost Stories actor will be making her South Indian film debut with H. Vinoth's Valimai.

The movie, starring Thala Ajith and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, will be produced by Janhvi's dad Boney Kapoor under the banner Bayview Projects LLP.

