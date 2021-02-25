Janhvi Kapoor Teases New 'Kiston' Song From 'Roohi' With Rajkummar Rao; View Post

Roohi is an upcoming horror comedy film starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. Directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi’s trailer was dropped a week ago and was hailed by fans of the actors. The first Roohi’s song was released a few days back and now Janhvi has updated fans that a new track from the movie is arriving soon.

Janhvi Kapoor teases new Roohi’s song 'Kiston'

Janhvi Kapoor has been quite active on her Instagram handle where she has more than nine million followers. In Janhvi Kapoor's latest post, she unveiled the Kiston track poster. It will be the second Roohi’s song to release. Rajkummar Rao will also headline the song.

Upcoming Roohi’s song Kiston will be sung by popular artists Jubin Nautiyal and Sachin-Jigar. The duo has also composed the film's music. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The track is expected to be a romantic one. As the teaser suggests, Rajkummar Rao as Bhawra would be seen impressing Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi. .

First Roohi’s song to release was Panghat featuring the three leads. It is sung by Asees Kaur and Divya Kumar with Rap by Mellow. The music was directed by Sachin-Jigar and the lyrics were written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The dance number has earned praises from the viewers. It has crossed 25 million viewers on Sony Music India YouTube channel in just three days. Check out first Roohi’s song.

Roohi's Trailer

Roohi tells the story of a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoons. It is set in a fictional town of North India. The film revolves around two small-town boys Bhawra and Kattanni who are stuck in a forest with Roohi. But there’s an insidious spirit following them.

Roohi release date was initially set for March 20, 2020, but was postponed due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. The new date was April 17, however, it got delayed again to June 5 and then to February 17, 2021. Now, the Roohi release date is set for March 11, 2021. The movie will be releasing in theatres, being among the first big projects to arrive in cinemas after the pandemic.

