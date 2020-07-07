Unseen Pic Of The Day: Javed Akhtar's Photo With Young Farhan Is Too Cute To Miss

Recently, a throwback picture of Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar along with his father Javed Akhtar has been making rounds on the internet. One of his fans posted this picture of them and it is completely unmissable. Seeing this picture, it is quite evident that Farhan was a daddy’s boy during his childhood.

Javed can be seen giving an intense look as he holds Farhan, who looks cute as a button in this monochrome picture. Javed is seen sporting a white shirt and black pants, while Farhan is wearing a turtle neck t-shirt. The father-son duo in this pic is too cute to miss. Check out the picture below.

Seeing this picture, fans went on to comment on all things nice. They went praise the actor’s cuteness as a kid and much more. Apart from the kind comments, the post also received several likes. Take a look at the comments below.

Farhan and Javed’s bonding

The Akhtars share a close bond with each other. During several interviews, Farhan talks about his equation with his father and also praises him for whatever he is today. The actor also takes to his social media handle to share pictures with his dad congratulating him for his achievements. The duo has also been a part of several movies such as Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Rock On!! and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Recently, on the occasion of Father’s Day, the Wazir actor shared an adorable picture of them on his Instagram handle and also penned beautiful poetry. The post garnered several likes and praise from netizens. Take a look at the picture below.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the film, The Sky Is Pink alongside Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. The movie received heaps of praise from fans and viewers for its storyline and acting skills. The actor will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan. He will be seen sharing screen space with actor Mrunal Thakur in a lead role. According to reports, the film is expected to hit the silver screens in September 2020.

