Jimmy Sheirgill On Nepotism In Bollywood: 'I'll-make-my-own-way Approach Is Important'

Recently, Bollywood actor Jimmy Sheirgill shared his point of view on the debate of nepotism in Bollywood. While talking to a leading entertainment portal, Jimmy Sheirgill shared that keeping the approach of making his own way kept him going on. Jimmy Sheirgill also talked about the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Jimmy Sheirgill's take on nepotism in Bollywood

Interestingly, Jimmy was asked to share his experience in the film industry while considering that he too is an outsider. To which, Jimmy replied saying that he may have come from outside but the industry has given him a lot. The only thing that has made his journey different is that he invested more in carving his own niche.

The Bullett Raja actor asserted that what other people are thinking about him has never bothered him. Whatever roles were offered to him, he accepted them without thinking if it is the lead or the supporting character. He believed that overthinking before signing a project can take an artist in a different direction.

Jimmy Sheirgill's reaction to Sushant Singh Rajput's death

As the conversation moved ahead, the 49-year-old actor also shared his reaction to Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Waking up to Sushant Singh Rajput's death was 'very shocking' for him, he said. He further added Sushant Singh Rajput was doing well and was a 'bright kid'. Calling his projects one of the bests, Jimmy gave a special mention to Kai Po Che. Jimmy also praised Sushant's performance in the trailer of Dil Bechara. He concluded saying that he was a 'bright boy' but gone too soon.

Jimmy Sheirgill talks about Irrfan Khan

Not only Sushant Singh Rajput, but Irrfan Khan also passed away during the nationwide lockdown. Interestingly, Jimmy and Irrfan have shared the screen space for five Bollywood projects. Expressing his grief over Irrfan's death, the Tanu Weds Manu actor revealed that it took a few days for him to come out of the shock. And, he also felt sad for not being able to attend the last rites of Khan. Talking about their first collaboration, Haasil, Jimmy praised him and said that Irrfan had a different style of acting.

