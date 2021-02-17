Jitendra Oozes Full 'Swag' With Grandson In This New Picture Uploaded By Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor treated fans with an unseen picture of father Jitendra with his grandson Laksshya Kapoor. The producer took to Instagram to share a never-seen-before picture of her father and nephew. Jitendra and Laksshya walked hand in hand in the picture posted by Ekta Kapoor.

Ekta Kapoor wrote 'Swaaag' in her caption as the Grandfather-Grandson duo looked sharp sporting sunglasses and walked holding each other's hands. Jitendra, clad in a black jacket with denim jeans, stole the spotlight as many fans praised the actor in Ekta's comment section. Laksshya Kapoor, son of Tusshar Kapoor appeared to have matched his grandfather's style wearing a pair of sunglasses.

A rare picture of Jitendra

Fans of the veteran actor could not get enough of the picture posted by Ekta Kapoor. It was evident from the comment section under the post that many fans had eagerly waited to get their hands on any of the recent Jitendra's photos. Ekta Kapoor has made several fans delighted by posting a recent image of Jitendra and the cherry on the cake was his Grandson. The duo appeared relaxed and in the moment when the picture was taken.

Fans react to the rare picture

Pic Credit: Ekta Kapoor Instagram.

Fans could not control their excitement after seeing the picture of Jitendra and it was evident with the number of supportive and loving comments directed towards the veteran actor. A fan wrote under the picture that Jitu sir always looks smart. Another fan chimed in and commented about how her father is Jitendra's big fan, while a fan also called Jitendra "a Hero Forever".

About Laksshya and Ravie Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie Kapoor always manage to steal the spotlight in their parents' Instagram posts. Be it a candid snap or videos of them playing, fans eagerly wait to see the Kapoor boys. Recently, Ekta Kapoor posted a selfie with Ravie Kapoor wishing him a happy birthday. The producer penned down a gushy caption for her son and called him 'the turning point' of her life.

