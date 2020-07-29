Varun Dhawan Celebrates 4 Years Of 'Dishoom', Reveals John Ate 21 Water Melons In A Day

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to his social media handle to celebrate four years of his film Dishoom, on July 29. Sharing the photo post, which featured Varun along with lead actor John Abraham, he wrote a heartwarming caption. Varun Dhawan wrote, "This was one of the best teams I worked with . 2 of my elder brothers always had my back. Maybe its time to get the band back together. / Also John ate 21 water melons in one day while filming in the dessert. (sic)" Apart from the post, Varun Dhawan also shared a few BTS from the sets of Dishoom, in the story session of his Instagram. Scroll down to take a look at Varun Dhawan's post and story for Dishoom.

Varun Dhawan's post and story for Dishoom's four years

Dishoom

Dishoom, an action-comedy film, released in 2016. Apart from the lead cast, the Rohit Dhawan directorial also marked the acting comeback of Akshaye Khanna after a hiatus of four years. Reportedly, with more than â‚¹150 crores of the collection at the BO, the film was declared a hit. Last year, it was speculated that the sequel of the film was on the cards; however, Varun denied the news.

Varun Dhawan's movies

The 33-year-old actor was last seen in Remo Dsouza's directorial Street Dancer 3D, alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva, among many others. The actors were lauded for their impeccable dance performances in the film. Currently, he is gearing up for his upcoming film Coolie No.1 alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Coolie No.1 is the remake of the 1995 hit film of the same title, which features Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie is helmed by David Dhawan. Earlier in February, Varun and Sara shared adorable pictures together and announced that they wrapped up shooting for Coolie No.1. The duo's pictures took the internet by storm.

Varun has numerous projects in his kitty. He will soon join hands with director Shashank Khaitan for a film titled Mr Lele. Bhumi Pednekar will be seen essaying the leading lady in the upcoming film.

