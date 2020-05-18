John Abraham And Varun Dhawan Starrer Dishoom's Songs To Add To Playlist

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Dishoom starred John Abraham, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. The film follows two cops who set on a rescue mission to save a leading Indian cricketer. Actor Akshaye Khanna is seen as an antagonist in the film. The film was declared as a commercial hit while its songs topped the charts of the most-heard songs. Here are some songs from Dishoom, you would love to listen on loop.

John Abraham starrer 'Dishoom' jukebox

Sau Tarah Ke

The song Sau Tarah Ke from the movie Dishoom featured John Abraham, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez. This song was one of the most heard songs from the list with approx. 33M views on YouTube. The song was released under the banner of T-series. The lyrics of this song were penned down by Kumar while Pritam gave the music. The song Sau Tarah Ke became popular because of Jacqueline Fernandez's dance performance.

Also Read: John Abraham Replaced THIS Actor For 'Viruddh...Family Comes First': Learn More Trivia

Toh Dishoom

With around 36M views on its release, the song Toh Dishoom featured hunks John Abraham and Varun Dhawan. Toh Dishoom was sung by Raftaar and Shahid Mallya. The lyrics of the song were written by Mayur Puri and the music was given by Pritam. This song featured as an introductory song of the main leads of the movie.

Also Read: John Abraham's Film 'Lakeer - Forbidden Lines' Has This Interesting Trivia | Read On

Jaaneman Aah

Actor Parineeti Chopra made her cameo appearance in the movie Dishoom, opposite actor Varun Dhawan. This song, Jaaneman Aah featured towards the end of the movie. Jaaneman Aah had the highest number of views on YouTube, making it one of the most heard songs from the movie. The song was voiced by Antara Mitra and Aman Trikha. Parineeti Chopra looked absolutely gorgeous in the song, and this song Jaaneman Aah marked her appearance on the silver screen after nearly 2 long years.

Ishqa

The song Ishqa featured John Abraham, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez. The song depicted the trio’s journey as they meet different people to find out about the cricketer. The song was sung by singer Abhijeet Sawant and Antara Mitra. Actors John Abraham, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez were seen in a different avatar in this song.

Also Read: John Abraham And Priyanka Chopra Have Done THESE Many Movies Together

Also Read: John Abraham's Movies You Can Watch On Netflix During Quarantine, See Full List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.