John Abraham Gets Back On The Bike As He Shoots For An Action Sequence For 'Attack'

John Abraham has started shooting for his upcoming film Attack. The actor has been sharing glimpses from the sets for a few days. Previously, he had shared a picture of himself sitting on a bike and chatting with the crew of Attack. Now, he has treated his fans with a clip of the bike ride for the action sequence. Read ahead to know more about John Abraham’s Instagram post.

John Abraham's Instagram post

On Instagram, John shared a video in which he can be seen riding the bike while the crew films him. He was seen enjoying the bike ride in an all-black outfit. He captioned his post by writing, “Stunting #action #bikes #attack.” As he dropped the video, his fans rushed to the comments section to shower love on the video.

John Abraham's bike videos

It's a known fact that John’s love for bikes is eternal. Earlier, he shared a glimpse of his new bike. Sharing a video of the bike, he wrote, “New sweet child of mine #bmws1000rr #motorcycle #rideordie #liveforspeed.” He also added a song to his video which was Sweet Child O' Mine by Guns N' Roses.

In another post, he treated his fans with a display of his bikes. In the picture, one can find more than 5 bikes in a row. All of them have different colours and are variant from each other. John captioned his post saying, “My candy shop #moto #motorcycle #heaven.”

John also shared a video in which he spoke about his bike collection. He was seen in a black outfit and went on to explain more about each bike he had. He addressed all of them as his babies and also captioned his post by writing, “My babies! #superbikes.”

John Abraham's movies

On the work front, John has recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Satyamev Jayate 2. The film is directed by Milap Zaveri and will star Divya Khosla Kumar along with him. His film Attack will also star Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. Apart from Attack and Satyameva Jayate 2, he will also be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2.

