John Abraham Spreads Positivity Through A Video, Says 'we Will Live Well'

In a bid to spread positivity on the Internet amid such stressful time, actor John Abraham shared a video on social media and threw light on the drastic changes that people witnessed during the lockdown. The video 'I am Positive', speaks about people struggling hard each day to battle with this pandemic, and also infused the spirit of staying positive even during such harsh times.

John Abraham spreads positivity with a video

John shared the intriguing clip on his Twitter handle where he spoke about how the challenging times have taught the people to not lose faith and hope. He spoke that this time has tormented a lot and people have lost their dear and near ones. But he further said that “these tough times have shown us much more they disturbed us. It taught us the spirit of brotherhood, the spirit of mankind where people are actually taking care of others as well. Apart from humans, people have also tuned savior to animals where they are actually saving them from harm and helping them amid the lockdown.”

I am positive...

I am positive there is a silver lining in these dark times.

I am positive, that as we move forward, we will hold on to what the past few months have taught us.

I am positive... we will live well.#IamPositive... Are you?#LiveWell #GuardianGNC@GuardianGNC pic.twitter.com/VlOHnJ1Gqy — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) June 22, 2020

Apart from this, the clip showed some montage where people can be seen rushing to the hospital and crying over the demise of their close ones. Following this, as the clip narrates the story of the deceased, it also shared a glimpse of all those frontline workers who can be seen putting their best to save a life while people applauding their sincere efforts in the next. Apart from this, the amazing clip shows several viral videos of the people spending time at home with their family and doing constructive things.



At last, while concluding the video, John said that this “lockdown has taught the people to value relationships, to value people who care for them and change themselves for a better. In the coming up times, things will be better. Let’s not go back to who we were, let’s be who we were always meant to be because we were all meant to play this and live our life.”

While captioning the post, the actor wrote that he is positive. He is positive that there is a silver lining in these dark times. He is positive as people move forward and will hold on to what the past few months have taught all. He further mentioned that he is positive as all will live.

