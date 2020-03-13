Here Are Lesser-known Facts About John Abraham's 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'; Read

John Abraham is a Bollywood actor who has often produced and acted in numerous movies based on real-life events. The movie Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is one such movie which was based on the nuclear test that took place in Pokhran in 1998. Check out some fun trivia related to the film.

One fun fact regarding a scene in the movie

The Tata Sumo car model which was shown in the film was actually not available at the time of the Pokhran nuclear test. The car model was released much after 1998.

What is the movie Parmanu based on?

The film has tried to recreate the nuclear test that was conducted by the Indian Army in 1998. The test was actually conducted in the Pokhran area of the Indian state of Rajasthan. The makers of the movie regarded the film as an ode to the Indian Army and the scientists. The test of Pokhran was considered as an important step by India and played an important role in putting our country on the world's nuclear power map.

This was Cocktail star Diana Penty's first movie with John Abraham

John Abraham and Diana Penty worked for the first time together in Parmanu. This was Diana's fourth movie after Cocktail, Happy Bhag Jayegi, and Lucknow Central.

Did you know that the movie saw many delays before releasing finally?

The movie Parmanu was actually set to release on the same date as the Ranveer Singh and Deepika starrer Padmavati, but the makers changed the dates to avoid any clash at the box office. The movie was again postponed after a while due to some conflicts between the producers and the lead actor of the movie, John Abraham.

Where was Parmanu movie shot at?

The shoot locations included Delhi and Mumbai, with the majority of filming done in Pokhran and areas near Pokhran fort. One may find many scenes shot in the Pokhran area including Aada Bazaar, Gandhi Chowk Main Market and the Gomat Railway Station.

