John Cena Posts Picture Of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek After They Test Positive For COVID

WWE star and Hollywood actor John Cena took to his social media and shared a picture of Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan with his son Abhishek Bachchan on Instagram. While John Cena did not share any caption to the post, he posted the pictures several hours after news of Amitabh Bachchan testing positive for COVID-19 was revealed. It has been revealed that along with Amitabh Bachchan his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, as well as his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, have all tested positive for COVID-19.

John Cena's post about Amitabh Bachchan

ALSO READ: After Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Also Tests Positive For COVID-19

John Cena on his Instagram bio mentions that he posts pictures without any captions so that the fans can make their own interpretation out of his posts. This isn’t the first time that the Fast and Furious 9 actor shared pictures of Bollywood celebrities on his Instagram. He previously shared pictures of both Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan’s pictures after their demise in April this year. John Cena also shared a picture of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, just days after the news of his demise hit the internet.

Amitabh Bachchan's tweet

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

ALSO READ: 30 Members Of Amitabh Bachchan's Staff Tested For COVID-19, 4 Bungalows Sealed: BMC

Two days back, Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media account and revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He tweeted that he had been shifted to a hospital and also thanked his fans for their concern. Abhishek Bachchan further stated on his Twitter account that Amitabh Bachchan and himself have mild symptoms of COVID-19.

Abhishek Bachchan updated his fans saying that his wife Aishwarya, as well as his daughter, have also tested positive for COVID-19. However, he mentioned that his mother Jaya Bachchan has tested negative. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya are quarantining at their home, while Abhishek Bachchan and his father remain in the hospital.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Will Be Discharged If Tested Negative After 5 Days: BMC Chief

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

It has also been revealed that 30 members of Amitabh Bachchan’s staff have been tested for COVID-19. All the four bungalows that the actor has have been sealed and declared as containment zones. According to reports, Amitabh Bachchan was staying at his bungalow Jalsa, however, his other three bungalows Pratiksha, Janak and Vatsa have also been sealed by the BMC. Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her kids have reportedly tested negative for coronavirus.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Tests COVID +ve Live Updates: Abhishek Shares Statement From Hospital

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.