Jubin Nautiyal's Hit Songs From 'Marjaavaan'; From 'Tum Hi Aana' To 'Kinna Sona'

Jubin Nautiyal is a popular singer predominantly known for his Indi-Pop songs. He began his career by lending his melodious voice for Ek Mulaqat from the 2014 movie Sonali Cable. Since then, he has given several hit songs like Aankh Lad Jaave, Tumhe Kitna Chahien Aur Hum and more to the music industry.

The singer was an integral part of the 2009 movie Marjaavaan's soundtrack. Most of the songs from this movie were sung by him.

Marjaavaan is a 2019 romantic-action movie helmed by Milap Zaveri. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles, Marjaavaan was co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Raghu and Zoya who are enjoying their lives together until a gang leader with harmful intentions turns their life upside down. Here is the compilation of all the songs sung by Jubin Nautiyal in this movie which features a violent and dramatic love story.

Tum Hi Aana

Tum Hi Aana is a hit romantic number from the movie Marjaavaan. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, the video of Tum Hi Aana features Sidharth Malhotra's character reminiscing in the romantic memories of Tara Sutaria's character. The song portrays their fantastic chemistry which set the silver screen on fire.

Haiya Ho

Haiya Ho is one of the latest tracks sung by Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Bautiyal together. It is from the movie Marjaavan and was recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Haiya Ho features Rakul Preet Singh in the video who amazed fans with her dancing skills and dazzling avatar.

Kinna Sona

Kinna Sona is another hit song sung by Jubin Nautiyal featuring Meet Bros and Dhvani Bhanushali. Composed by Bharat Goel, the video of the song sees Sidharth Malhotra's character romancing with Tara Sutaria's character. Lyrically, the song portrays how a lover cannot look away from his partner’s face calling it lord’s beautiful creation.

Tum Hi Aana (Sad Version)

This song is the sad version of the hit song Tum Hi Aana. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, the heart-breaking lyrics of the song successfully managed to hit the right chords of the audience. Watch Tum Hi Aana (Sad Version) here:

