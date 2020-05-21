Juhi Chawla Opens Her Wada Farmhouse To Landless Farmers Amid COVID-19

Juhi Chawla is among the few celebrities who have come forward to support those who have been severally hit due to the lockdown. The actor has invited landless farmers into her Wada farmhouse and thus provided them with shelter. According to a news portal, Juhi Chawla’s Wada farmhouse was originally used for organic farming; however, now it will serve as a shelter to the farmers amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

Speaking to a news portal, Juhi Chawla mentioned that it was her decision to give her land to the landless farmers. According to the actor, the farmers will be able to farm on the land and possibly grow rice, especially in this season. Juhi further added that they will be letting the farmers keep a portion of the rice for themselves as well. Juhi Chawla mentioned that she realises that this is not a new practice and said this feel like going back in the past to times when farming was a huge thing and done in such a manner, according to a news portal.

Juhi Chawla later added that the farmers are the best people for the job. The actor said this as according to her, farmers know the soil of the land, along with several other aspects like wind and air. Juhi mentioned that the farmers have a far greater knowledge about these things than city-based people would ever know by reading their textbooks. Further on, Juhi Chawla has instructed the farmers to be cautious of things and adhere to the rules of organic farming. She has also informed the farmers to not let chemicals become a part of the farming process.

Juhi Chawla explained that she is quite happy with this special arrangement done by her. Further on, she claimed that these are times when one should work smarter and not harder. Juhi added that the lockdown has taught her several things and finds it amusing to have this idea. Juhi Chawla claimed that it is because of the lockdown she had a good idea such as this, according to a news portal.

