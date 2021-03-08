Juhi Chawla Turned Down The Role Of Nisha In 'Dil To Pagal Hai', Know Why

Indian actor, producer and entrepreneur, Juhi Chawla is known for her work in Hindi cinema. The actor started her career after winning the Miss India beauty pageant in 1984 and made her debut in Bollywood with Mukul S. Anand directorial Sultanat in 1986. Juhi Chawla's movies include Darr, Yes Boss, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Ishq. In 2017, the actor, on a reality show, revealed that she was the first choice instead of Karisma Kapoor for Dil To Pagal Hai.

Also Read | Juhi Chawla Starrers You Need To Add To Your 'Must Watch' List Now

Juhi Chawla on being the first choice for the movie

Recently, a video of Juhi Chawla is getting viral on social media. The video is of 2017 when Juhi Chawla and Tabu were invited on a reality show. While talking with RJ Malishka, Juhi Chawla revealed that she was first offered the role of Karisma Kapoor for 1997's Yash Chopra directorial Dil To Pagal hai. The actor was once asked by a Twitter user if she regrets refusing a film to which she replied by saying, yes, and added that she is responsible for making Karisma and Raveena superstars with a 'wink' emoji. When Malishka asked about the incident, the actor said that she was offered the role of Karisma for the movie which was a blockbuster in the late 90s. Juhi said 'no' to the role as Dil To Pagal Hai cast Madhuri Dixit as the lead character.

Also Read | Juhi Chawla Pens Empowering Quote On 'strong Woman' With Stunning Monochrome Pic

Karisma Kapoor in Dil To Pagal Hai played the role of a dancer named Nisha who is secretly in love with her friend and director of her dance troupe Rahul. Rahul, on the other hand, falls for Pooja played by Madhuri Dixit in the movie. The film, written by Aditya Chopra, won five Filmfare awards in 1998.

Also Read | Juhi Chawla Reveals The Face She Makes When Asked For Her "Raai" In Throwback Post

Upcoming Juhi Chawla's movies

Juhi Chawla has worked in various movies of the distinct genre since the late 1980s. Her movies range from comedies such as Ishq, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman to dramas such as Darr, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and Deewarein. Reportedly, the actor will be seen in the upcoming film Sharmaji Namkeen opposite late actor Rishi Kapoor.

Also Read | Juhi Chawla Goes On A Safari Trip At The Nagarhole Wildlife Reserve; Watch Video

Image Source: Juhi Chawla's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.