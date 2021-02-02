Just Because I Do OTT Doesn't Mean I Will Not Take Films Up: Mithila Palkar

After gaining prominence with her Marathi version of the Cup song, Mithila Palkar went on to star in several OTT series including Little Things and Girl in the City, her digital space contribution accentuated her popularity. Now, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor confirmed that starring on OTT platform has transformed her career graph entirely. However, while doing so Mithila also added that her popularity with OTT will never refrain her from taking up big-screen projects.

Mithila Palkar on Workin in Films

During the interaction, Mithila said that the kind of content that was made on digital space is what exactly she wanted to do in her. Mithila feels glad to be a part of the ‘digital revolution’. The actor admitted that she lacked the vision and foresight about what digital would eventually become. However, now she is extremely to see where it stands. The actor claimed that she viewed the digital platform as an opportunity and grabbed every bit of it.

Talking about her place in the digital space, Mithila opined that this is the ‘most interesting’ time to be a part of the industry as all the actors are on the ‘same playground’. According to her, it is what everyone had struggled for all along. “It is great that were are finally here to tell stories that we want to”, added Mithila. She is happy to know that everyone can collaborate and ‘intermingle’ different mediums.

While explaining her stand in the digital space, the actor clarified that it doesn’t change her love for cinema. Her doing OTT will never stop her from taking film, expressed the actor. She will love to see herself on the 70mm screen. According to her, it is amazing to know that everyone is working together. For her, there is no film actor and OTT actor demarcation, it is already changing for everyone, she said while concluding her interaction.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mithila Palkar was last seen in the family drama Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy. Released on January 15, this year, the movie was bankrolled under the banner of Ajay Devgn films and starred Kajol, Tanvi Azmi in pivotal roles alongside Mithila. The plot of the film traced the dysfunctional lives of three women and their unconventional choices.

