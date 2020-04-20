Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments From Her Telugu Film, 'The Great Veera'

Kajal Aggarwal's movies have not only entertained the masses but also inspired many young women to be like her. Kajal Aggarwal has not only garnered success with South Indian films but in Bollywood as well. The popular actress has a strong presence on the big screen and on digital media. Kajal Aggarwal's movies that remain widely popular include The Great Veera, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, Darling, Brindavanam, Mr. Perfect, Businessman and many more. Listed below are Kajal Aggarwal's best moments from her popular Telugu film, The Great Veera. Read on to know more:

Kajal Aggarwal's best moments from The Great Veera

Kajal Aggarwal's 2011 movie, The Great Veera was hugely popular back then. The film was directed by Ramesh Varma. Along with Kajal Aggarwal, actress Taapsee Pannu was also a part of the film. The movie, however, did not impress critics.

This is one of the scenes from the film, The Great Veera. Here, Kajal Aggarwal plays the role of Chitti, Veera's wife. In this scene, she is seen sitting with her friends when a few men come to meet her. She gets in an argument with the men who challenge her for Kabbadi. Chitti agrees to play Kabbadi. While playing, she and Veera fall in love. They have a moment when Chitti slips and falls.

There is another scene from the film where Chitti is seen playing Kabadi with the girls. Chitti's husband watches her play and gets excited to see her win. Later everyone's attention is drawn towards her.

