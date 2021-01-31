Karishma Tanna's Engagement Post To Erica's Photoshoot, See What Made News This Week

Several television stars managed to grab the headlines with their Instagram posts this week from January 23, to January 30, 2021. The posts that intruiged netizens were that of Karishma Tanna's engagement ring picture, Erica Fernandes' Instagram post featuring her unconventional outfit and Kapil Sharma's video of his baby walking, and more. Take a look at the list of television celebrities who made news this week:

Top Instagram Posts of the week by television celebs

Karishma Tanna's engagement post

The Naagin 3 actor took to her Instagram to share a slideshow of pictures wherein she is flaunting an engagement ring. This post intruiged her fans as they started wondering who the lucky guy is. But when a closer look at the caution was taken, it was learnt that the post was an advertisement for a jewellery brand.

Erica Fernandes' Instagram post featuring her unconventional dress

Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes uploaded a series of Instagram posts where were from her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, she wore an unusual dress which had large leaves on it. The post left her fans in awe of the pictures because of how effortlessly she pulled off the dress.

Neil Bhatt's engagement

Neil Bhatt has gotten engaged to his Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein co-star Aishwarya Sharma. He took to his Instagram handle to share pictures of his Roka ceremony with his fans and followers. The couple wore colour-coordinated outfits. Neil also wrote a romantic caption for his fiance which read: "From the madness, to the fun, and all the love that bloomed, for lifetime we became one".

Video of Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra learning to walk

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma took to Twitter to share an adorable video of his daughter Anayra. In the video, the little munchkin is learning how to walk with the help of a walker. When Anayra walks a little faster, someone in the background of the video can be heard appreciating her by saying 'very good'.

Nishant Singh Malkhani bids adieu to his show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

Nishant Singh Malkhani who plays Akshat on Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega has bid adieu to the show. The show has come to an end and its last episode aired on January 26, 2021. The actor has shared a video compilation of his character's romantic moments with Kanik Mann's character Guddan.

