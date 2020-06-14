Kajal Aggarwal's 'Sabse Badhkar Hum': All You Need To Know About The Film

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. She has appeared in many Telugu films over the years. She made her debut in the Telugu Film Industry with the film Lakshmi Kalyanam which released in 2007, and since then she has never looked back. In 2010, Kajal Aggarwal played the lead character in Sabse Badhkar Hum. Here is everything you need to know about the movie. Read on to know more details:

Everything you need to know about Sabse Badhkar Hum

Darling is a 2010 romantic comedy movie directed by A. Karunakaran. The cast of the movie includes Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal as the lead characters. It also casts Prabhu, Shraddha Das, Ahuti Prasad, Chandra Mohan, and MS Narayana as supporting characters. The music for the movie was composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The movie released in the theatres on 23 April 2010. It was a blockbuster at the box-office. The movie was later dubbed in Hindi under the title, Sabse Badhkar Hum by Goldmines Telefilms in 2013.

Plot

The plot of the movie revolves around the difficulties faced by the lovers, Nandini and Prabha. The movie starts in the late 1980s when a group of friends celebrates their farewell party. They promise each other to keep in touch. Among them are Hanumanta Rao (Prabhu), who has a son named Prabha (Prabhas), and Vishwanath (Ahuti Prasad) who has a daughter named Nandini (Kajal Agarwal). To reach their professional goals, Vishwanath and Nandini travel to Switzerland, while Hanumanta Rao becomes a criminal lawyer and settles in India. Thus, Prabha and Nandini get separated in their childhood.

Years later, these old friends call for a reunion where a grown-up Prabha is eager to see his lover Nandini, but Nisha (Shraddha Das), the daughter of a local don (Mukesh Rishi), attempts suicide when Prabha does not accept her love. Her father tries to kill Prabha and his friends, but Prabha gets out of trouble by faking a story about his childhood love Nandini. The movie depicts how they get over their challenges.

Awards and accolades

Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and R C M Raju won the awards for Best Editor and Best Male Dubbing Artist, respectively, at the Nandi Awards. Kajal Aggarwal was nominated for the Best Actress at the 58th Filmfare Awards South. Prabhas won Best Actor Jury at the CineMAA Awards. Andrew won the Best Cinematographer at the Santosham Film Awards.

