Kajol, Aamir Ali, Kubbra Sait Attend The Good Wife Director Suparn Verma’s House Party

Kajol was all smiles as she posed for selfies at a house party thrown by director Suparn Verma. The cast of the web series The Good Wife came together for the bash hosted by Suparn. In attendance were Kajol, Aamir Ali, Kubbra Sait, Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha and others.

Kajol could be seen smiling at the camera as she posed for a selfie with co-star Jisshu Sengupta and director Suparn Verma. Kajol attended the party in a black-and-white striped outfit. Kajol re-shared a picture of her and Jisshu with the caption, “So many more names come to mind…the mad team! The fun team! The Backbencher team!”

Aamir Ali shares a group picture

Aamir Ali also shared a picture with the entire cast and crew of the upcoming series. The group picture was seemingly taken at the party where everyone came together to pose for the shutterbugs. Aamir shared the picture with a caption, “Yeah we coming soon 😇 Thx for an amazing evening mr director @suparnverma (sic).”

Kajol in The Good Wife

Kajol is all set to make her web series debut with The Good Wife. Kajol will play the lead role of a lawyer in the series. The 48-year-old actress will essay the role of a lawyer who has to resume work after her husband lands in jail after being accused of a scandal.

The Good Wife is the Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name which had Julianna Margulies in the lead role. The series began airing in 2009 and concluded its seventh season in 2016. The Indian adaptation will also star Sheeba Chaddha, Kubra Sait, Aamir Ali along with Kajol. The first look of the series was released in September 2022.