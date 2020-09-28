Kajol Expresses Love For Saree, Shares 'pics That Say More Than Obvious Possibilities'

Bollywood actress Kajol, who is reportedly in Singapore with her daughter Nysa, recently shared a gorgeous series of pictures of herself draped in a saree. While captioning the post, the actress expressed her fondness for the traditional wear and also wrote how much she loves the pictures which express more than the obvious possibilities.

Kajol flaunts her love for posing in a saree

In the picture on her Instagram story, the gorgeous actress can be seen flaunting her elegance in a saree. Apart from this, the actress shared another post on Instagram where she penned adorable words for her daughter Nysa on the joyous occasion of Daughter’s Day. While penning her thoughts for her daughter, Kajol praised Nysa’s unique point of view.

In the caption, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress wrote that she is taken aback after seeing her daughter’s thinking and sense of understanding. Se further wrote that it is always just a little different from her and it makes Kajol look at herself and everything else in a totally different light! And that’s so hard for her to do. At last, Kajol wrote, “So Happy Daughter’s Day to me and you.” At last, the actress revealed that the picture was shot by her daughter Nysa.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn took to social media to post a stunning picture of Nysa with a heartfelt Daughter's Day message on September 27. Calling her his 'sharpest critic and biggest weakness', Ajay said that Nysa is also his strength while adding that she may be growing up but she will always remain a 'baby' for him and Kajol. Last year on Daughter's Day Ajay Devgn posted a cute picture from his daughter's childhood days where he can be seen holding Yug and Nysa while having fun in a pool.

"Daughters should be celebrated every day, even more, so TODAY," read the caption. On the other hand, Kajol had shared a picture where she can be seen holding a young Nysa in her arms with a caption that reads, "You will always fit in my arms." Ajay Devgn and Kajol Mukherjee started dating while filming for the film Gundaraj and were known as an 'unlikely pair' because of their opposite personalities. Soon after, the two tied a knot in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in February 1999. Ajay and Kajol had their first child, daughter, Nysa in 2003 and son, Yug in 2010. (Image credit: Kajol/ Instagram)

