Kajol Devgan's Bubbly On-screen Characters That You Must Check Out; See List Here

Kajol Devgan has always entertained the masses with her memorable characters. The popular actress has gone from portraying serious roles to chirpy and bubbly roles. Kajol's movies that remain widely popular include Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and more. Listed below are all the times Kajol Devgan portrayed a bubbly character on screen.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai - Anjali Sharma

This is one of the bubbliest of characters played by Kajol. The character of Anjali is chirpy, spontaneous, and very tomboyish. Kajol expertly portrays Anjali who falls in love with her best friend Rahul. The story takes a sad turn as Rahul falls in love with Tina. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai stars Kajol in a quirky and carefree style.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge - Simran Singh

This is another character expertly played by Kajol. She is most loved for the role of Simran Singh. She is seen as a girl brought up in London who dreams to live her whole life on a one-month long Europe trip before marrying a complete stranger. Kajol showcases Simran's bright and innocent sides beautifully. Her simplicity attracts many viewers and the character is a special one for most fans.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham - Anjali Sharma

This is another quirky character played by Kajol. In this flick, Kajol is seen in a fun and carefree avatar. The actress portrays simplicity mixed with a mischievous attitude. She is bold in her thoughts and very vocal about speaking her mind. Kajol's character in this film won many hearts and fans still go back to this flick.

