Kajol Shares Heartwarming Video To Wish Daughter Nysa On Her Birthday

After actor Ajay Devgn shared his sweetest birthday wishes for daughter Nysa, who grew a year older and turned 17 on April 20, her mother Kajol had something different for the birthday girl. The actress took a trip down the memory lane and shared her wishes through an adorable video on Twitter.

Kajol shares a birthday video on Twitter

The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actress shared a beautiful video on her Twitter handle where she compiled all the pictures of the mother-daughter duo and presented it adorably. The pictures showcased some of the beautiful moments that Nysa had spent with her mother. In one of the pictures, a cute Nysa can be seen holding her little brother Yug in her arms while in the other a little Nysa can be seen posing with her soft toy.

Almost an adult. All of 17 and part of my heart always. Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world! #allgrownup #lovemybabygurl pic.twitter.com/EKMI3WdyIv — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 20, 2020

The pictures showed how Nysa transforming into a gorgeous girl. The video also showcases some family pictures where Nysa can be seen posing with her grandmother and parents. To make the video more special for her daughter, the song My Little Girl by Tim McGraw was also added in the backdrop. Extending her wishes, Kajol wrote, “Almost an adult. All of 17 and part of my heart always. Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world!”

Earlier in the morning, Ajay Devgn had shared a beautiful throwback selfie with his daughter and extended his wishes on the special day. The actor shared a beautiful throwback selfie with his daughter and wished her on the special day. Ajay shared adorable wishes for his daughter along with a sunkissed picture on Twitter. In the snap, Nysa can be seen smiling and posing while Ajay can be seen clicking the picture. While wishing his daughter on the special occasion, Ajay wrote, “Happy Birthday dear daughter. Wishing you every happiness today and forever. Stay home, stay safe.”

